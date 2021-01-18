Renewable Energy Specialist (PPA and On-Site solar), World Kinect Energy Services – France/Germany/Netherlands

https://wfscorp.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/wfscareers/job/PARIS-FR-Remote/Renewable-Energy-Specialist—PPA-On-Site-solar-_R11138-1

Renewable Energy Specialist, (PPA and On-Site solar)

Location: France, Germany, Netherlands

Renewable Energy specialist, (PPA/On-Site solar) required by a rapidly expanding energy services company which is part of a leading Fortune 100 Corporate!

The Renewable Energy specialist, (PPA/On-Site solar) will assume responsibility for working with Europe wide business clients to assist with the implementation of Kinect’s on-site solar and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) strategies. The Renewable Energy Specialist will take the lead for the customer in qualifying the solar potential at customer sites and will drive the roll-out of World Kinect Energy Services renewable offering within Europe.

Formed in 2016, World Kinect Energy Services is part of the World Fuel Services Corporation (WFS) – a leading global fuel logistics company, engaged in the marketing, sale and distribution of marine, land and aviation fuel and other energy management products and services e.g. Power and Natural Gas. WFS is a publicly listed company (NYSE: INT), headquartered in Miami, Florida and a recognised Fortune 500 Company.

Kinect’s roots were established decades ago and today the global Kinect platform represents the collective talents of Bergen Energi, Nordisk Energipartner, U.S. Energy Services, UX Energy, Beach Front Energy, KTM, Inc., On-Demand Energy, Orchard Energy and Professional Utility Board Australia. Each World Kinect Energy Services company brings regional expertise and unique insights to make World Kinect Energy Services a leading global energy management company specializing in providing best in class advisory, brokerage, procurement, agency and other energy management services such as Supply & Trading to its clients worldwide.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Our core focus is on supporting our client’s transition to renewable energy, thus having a focus on the risks and opportunities from the corporate side is required. Our new colleague should have a strong technical insight to the PPA /On-Site solar structures, markets and mechanism combined with a strong commercial and sustainability understanding of the pro’s and con’s of PPA’s in a corporate context. To be able to advise our client’s you must be a ‘safe pair of hands’ with regards to the procurement process we are undertaking with the client and able to structure and execute elements like, RFP processes, Term Sheets and final PPA negotiations.

Flawless execution, delivering value adding analysis and recommendation to our clients to base their decision making on, is the core of our business. Therefore, we need a well-organized person with solid project management skills and analytical capabilities, who understand the corporate world and their approach to renewable energy.

The key duties and responsibilities include:

Assist with the implementation of Kinect’s on-site solar and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) strategies.

the Renewable Energy specialist will take the lead for the customer in qualifying the solar potential at customer sites;

developing, and administering RFPs or other competitive bidding processes;

financial and technical analysis of solar proposals;

overseeing project development through construction for the client.

assist with the identification and qualification of prospective PPA projects;

the completion of analyses to assess the price risk of PPA projects;

the development of marketing materials and client presentations.

build relationships and work closely with third-party developers to enable delivery of on-site solar and PPA projects.

Managing portfolios of projects across multiple sites at the same time.

PERSON SPECIFICATION (BACKGROUND AND SKILLS):