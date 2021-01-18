Carbon Market Business Developer, World Kinect Energy Services – Germany/France/Netherlands

https://wfscorp.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/wfscareers/job/BERLIN-DE/Carbon-Market-Business-Developer_R11137-1

Carbon Market Business Developer

Workplace: Germany, France or Netherlands (location flexible)

Carbon Market Business Developer required by one of the world’s renowned suppliers of energy and sustainability advisory services and a leading Fortune 100 Company!

The Carbon Market Business Developer will identify and win new business in the carbon offset market and contribute to developing World Kinect’s carbon market position and visibility.

World Kinect Energy Services is trusted by customers worldwide to deliver energy management and sustainability solutions to companies within e.g. shipping, aviation, service and manufacturing. Today, we facilitate access to diverse energy sources, along with a wide range of sustainability services and data management for international brands and local businesses. We are further expanding our Sustainability team in Europe and are looking to hire a Carbon Market Business Developer to expand our Carbon team working with customers and prospects and continue expanding our carbon business worldwide.

The role is new and will allow for great opportunities to shape the role together with our growing global carbon team.

Main responsibilities:

Identify and win new business in the carbon offset market

Proactive commercial development of market potential, working with both new and existing customers

Contribute to developing World Kinect’s carbon market position and visibility

Map and develop relationships with partners and counterparties

Sales training and support, including creating sales material

Monitor key carbon markets and analyse the impact on customers and our business

Support business development activities within related markets

The Individual