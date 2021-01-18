Senior Sustainability Consultant, World Kinect Energy Services – USA (Remote Working)

https://wfscorp.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/wfscareers/job/PLYMOUTH-MN—Remote/Senior-Sustainability-Consultant_R11173
The Senior Sustainability Consultant will be responsible for supporting the Company’s sustainability technology and product offering across the USA and will partner with a broad range of business to business customers to develop long term and innovative sustainability solutions which supports their Company strategy. The role will be focused on business development, account management and project management of innovative sustainability solutions.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Assessing energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies
- Providing detailed fact finding, research, and analysis on energy-related activities
- Assessing technologies and analyzing technology trends
- Developing carbon reduction strategies for international companies across segments and verticals
- Communicating solutions and new strategies to clients through reports and presentations
PERSON SPECIFICATION (BACKGROUND AND SKILLS):
- 5-7 years’ sustainability consulting or other sustainability experience showing a strong understanding of sustainability topics, services, and client needs
- Knowledge and experience with project management, as well as project leadership approaches and best practices.
- A combination of technical sustainability knowledge (such energy efficiency and carbon foot-printing) and strategic capabilities (such as materiality assessment and sustainability strategy development).
- Specific knowledge and experience with renewable energy sourcing and solutions including Renewable energy attributes.
- Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering, Environmental Science, or another relevant field.
Attributes:
- Strong written and verbal communication skills (presentations, proposals).
- Skilled in analyzing and understanding market and client dynamics.
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Strong skills in developing relationships with existing and new clients, internal team members and stakeholders and have proven ability to network effectively
- Leadership, coaching and mentoring skills
- Self-motivated, take responsibility and ownership for your work: think and act with autonomy, while knowing when to ask for help
- Ability to generate valuable insights from analysis and communicate these insights clearly
- Must be able to read, write, speak & comprehend English
- Ability to adjust work schedule to meet deadlines
- Passion for, and demonstrated interest in, sustainability and renewable energy fields.