Senior Sustainability Consultant, World Kinect Energy Services – USA (Remote Working)

https://wfscorp.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/wfscareers/job/PLYMOUTH-MN—Remote/Senior-Sustainability-Consultant_R11173

The Senior Sustainability Consultant will be responsible for supporting the Company’s sustainability technology and product offering across the USA and will partner with a broad range of business to business customers to develop long term and innovative sustainability solutions which supports their Company strategy. The role will be focused on business development, account management and project management of innovative sustainability solutions.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assessing energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies

Providing detailed fact finding, research, and analysis on energy-related activities

Assessing technologies and analyzing technology trends

Developing carbon reduction strategies for international companies across segments and verticals

Communicating solutions and new strategies to clients through reports and presentations

PERSON SPECIFICATION (BACKGROUND AND SKILLS):

5-7 years’ sustainability consulting or other sustainability experience showing a strong understanding of sustainability topics, services, and client needs

Knowledge and experience with project management, as well as project leadership approaches and best practices.

A combination of technical sustainability knowledge (such energy efficiency and carbon foot-printing) and strategic capabilities (such as materiality assessment and sustainability strategy development).

Specific knowledge and experience with renewable energy sourcing and solutions including Renewable energy attributes.

Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering, Environmental Science, or another relevant field.

Attributes: