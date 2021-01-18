Senior Sustainability Consultant, World Kinect Energy Services – France/Germany/Netherlands

https://wfscorp.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/wfscareers/job/PARIS-FR-Remote/Senior-Sustainability-Consultant_R11139-1

Senior Sustainability Consultant required by a rapidly expanding energy services company which is part of a leading Fortune 100 Company!

Location: France, Germany or Netherlands

The Senior Sustainability Consultant will be responsible for supporting the Company’s sustainability technology and product offering across Europe and will partner with a broad range of business to business customers to develop long term and innovative sustainability solutions which supports their Company strategy. The role will be focused on business development, account management and project management of innovative sustainability solutions.

Formed in 2016, World Kinect Energy Services is part of the World Fuel Services Corporation (WFS) – a leading global fuel logistics company, engaged in the marketing, sale and distribution of marine, land and aviation fuel and other energy management products and services e.g. Power and Natural Gas. WFS is a publicly listed company (NYSE: INT), headquartered in Miami, Florida and a recognised Fortune 500 Company.

Kinect’s roots were established decades ago and today the global Kinect platform represents the collective talents of Bergen Energi, Nordisk Energipartner, U.S. Energy Services, UX Energy, Beach Front Energy, KTM, Inc., On-Demand Energy, Orchard Energy and Professional Utility Board Australia. Each World Kinect Energy Services company brings regional expertise and unique insights to make World Kinect Energy Services a leading global energy management company specializing in providing best in class advisory, brokerage, procurement, agency and other energy management services such as Supply & Trading to its clients worldwide.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The key duties and responsibilities include:

Assessing energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies

Providing detailed fact finding, research, and analysis on energy-related activities

Assessing technologies and analyzing technology trends

Developing carbon reduction strategies for international companies across segments and verticals

Communicating solutions and new strategies to clients through reports and presentations

PERSON SPECIFICATION (BACKGROUND AND SKILLS):