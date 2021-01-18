Junior Carbon Originator, World Kinect Energy Services – France/Germany/Netherlands

https://wfscorp.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/wfscareers/job/PARIS-FR/Junior-Carbon-Originator_R11136-1
Junior Carbon Originator
Workplace: France, Germany or Netherlands (office based, post-covid)
World Kinect Energy Services is trusted by customers worldwide to deliver energy management and sustainability solutions to companies within e.g. shipping, aviation, service and manufacturing. Today, we facilitate access to diverse energy sources, along with a wide range of sustainability services and data management for international brands and local businesses. We are further expanding our Sustainability team in Europe and are looking to hire a Junior Carbon Originator to expand our Carbon team working with project development and continue building relationships with existing projects worldwide.
We are looking for the successful candidate to start as soon as possible.
Main responsibilities:
- Identify and source relevant carbon offset projects
- Responsible for project landing pages
- Support towards project development processes
- Map and develop relationships with partners and counterparties
- Contribute to project and technology research to prepare for decision-making and implementation
- Keep carbon database up to date
- Monitor developments in carbon offset standards
- Monitor key carbon markets and analyze the impact on customers and our business
- Support the team’s business development activities
Qualifications:
- Comprehensive knowledge about carbon markets and/or relevant work experience is highly advantageous
- Degree within business, environment, political science or economics is essential
- 0-3 years experience from similar work
- Business mindset with a passion for sustainability
- Experience from forestry conservation or management is highly advantageous
- Proven analytical skills
- Bias for action and in balancing independent processes with teamwork
- Excellent written and verbal English skills, other languages may be an advantage
Keywords
Carbon markets, environmental products, portfolio management, origination, analysis, energy