Junior Carbon Originator, World Kinect Energy Services – France/Germany/Netherlands

Junior Carbon Originator

Workplace: France, Germany or Netherlands (office based, post-covid)

World Kinect Energy Services is trusted by customers worldwide to deliver energy management and sustainability solutions to companies within e.g. shipping, aviation, service and manufacturing. Today, we facilitate access to diverse energy sources, along with a wide range of sustainability services and data management for international brands and local businesses. We are further expanding our Sustainability team in Europe and are looking to hire a Junior Carbon Originator to expand our Carbon team working with project development and continue building relationships with existing projects worldwide.

We are looking for the successful candidate to start as soon as possible.

Main responsibilities:

Identify and source relevant carbon offset projects

Responsible for project landing pages

Support towards project development processes

Map and develop relationships with partners and counterparties

Contribute to project and technology research to prepare for decision-making and implementation

Keep carbon database up to date

Monitor developments in carbon offset standards

Monitor key carbon markets and analyze the impact on customers and our business

Support the team’s business development activities

Qualifications:

Comprehensive knowledge about carbon markets and/or relevant work experience is highly advantageous

Degree within business, environment, political science or economics is essential

0-3 years experience from similar work

Business mindset with a passion for sustainability

Experience from forestry conservation or management is highly advantageous

Proven analytical skills

Bias for action and in balancing independent processes with teamwork

Excellent written and verbal English skills, other languages may be an advantage

Keywords

Carbon markets, environmental products, portfolio management, origination, analysis, energy