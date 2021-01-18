ANALYSIS: California offset sellers see price rebound as others question future demand
Published 21:40 on January 18, 2021 / Last updated at 21:45 on January 18, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California offset prices are seen rebounding this year after being pushed to historic lows by the pandemic and limited compliance buying, but some traders fear emitters may have already procured enough to stunt the market's future demand.
