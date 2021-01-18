Carbon pricing, international credits can help curb methane emissions from oil and gas, IEA says

Published 17:08 on January 18, 2021 / Last updated at 18:58 on January 18, 2021

A robust global carbon price can help cut the oil and gas sector's methane emissions together with other market-based mechanisms such as international credits, the IEA said on Monday.