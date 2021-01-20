Principal, Carbon Analysis, BHP – Singapore

Job Title: Principal, Carbon Analysis
Reports to: Manager, Energy Technology Research, Market Analysis and Economics
Purpose:
- Contributes to BHP’s global analysis of carbon markets, including short and long term price forecasting, and supports implementation of BHP’s global carbon offset strategy.
Core Accountabilities:
- Demonstrates and instils an overriding commitment to health, safety, environmental responsibility and sustainable development
- Demonstrates commitments to the BHP Charter and Code of Business Conduct
- Leads in positively influencing and shaping the culture to ensure a safe, sustainable and disciplined approach to work
- Provides thought leadership on carbon market outlook and advises on commercial and strategic responses to market trends
- Builds and maintains research and model infrastructure for global carbon analysis and price forecasting
- Tracks developments in regulatory changes in compliance, sectoral and voluntary carbon markets across the globe
- Supports commercial projects that require the use of carbon offsets
- Advises Marketing and Sustainability teams in devising BHP’s global offset position across multiple markets, jurisdictions and compliance schemes
- Provides specialist expertise to senior management on carbon policy and markets as required
- Consults with investment and strategy teams on the use of carbon pricing for portfolio and strategic decision making
- Provides analysis and documentation to support climate-related disclosures
- Works closely with other commodity analysts to incorporate carbon pricing into scenarios and commodity forecasts
- Establishes and maintains appropriate relationships with external thought leaders
- Supports other projects in the Energy and Technology Research space, as and where needed.
Qualifications:
- At least an honours degree or equivalent in a relevant discipline with postgraduate qualification preferred.
Experience & Technical Competencies:
- 5-8 years of experience as an energy economist or analyst gained within government, consultancy, finance or large international commodities company, with extended exposure to forecasting and commodity analysis.
- Experience building short and long run commodity price forecasts.
- A superior working knowledge of carbon policy and markets.
- A strong research network within the carbon and/or energy research community.
- Advanced written, verbal and visual communication skills.
- Advanced excel modelling skills.
- Commercially-minded individual who can apply strategic thinking to solve complex business problems.
Languages:
- Fluent English, both verbal and written
- Spanish or an Asian language an advantage