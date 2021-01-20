Job Postings > Principal, Carbon Analysis, BHP – Singapore

Principal, Carbon Analysis, BHP – Singapore

Purpose: Contributes to BHP’s global analysis of carbon markets, including short and long term price forecasting, and supports implementation of BHP’s global carbon offset strategy.

Job Title: Principal, Carbon Analysis

Reports to:  Manager, Energy Technology Research, Market Analysis and Economics

Purpose:

Core Accountabilities:

  • Demonstrates and instils an overriding commitment to health, safety, environmental responsibility and sustainable development
  • Demonstrates commitments to the BHP Charter and Code of Business Conduct
  • Leads in positively influencing and shaping the culture to ensure a safe, sustainable and disciplined approach to work
  • Provides thought leadership on carbon market outlook and advises on commercial and strategic responses to market trends
  • Builds and maintains research and model infrastructure for global carbon analysis and price forecasting
  • Tracks developments in regulatory changes in compliance, sectoral and voluntary carbon markets across the globe
  • Supports commercial projects that require the use of carbon offsets
  • Advises Marketing and Sustainability teams in devising BHP’s global offset position across multiple markets, jurisdictions and compliance schemes
  • Provides specialist expertise to senior management on carbon policy and markets as required
  • Consults with investment and strategy teams on the use of carbon pricing for portfolio and strategic decision making
  • Provides analysis and documentation to support climate-related disclosures
  • Works closely with other commodity analysts to incorporate carbon pricing into scenarios and commodity forecasts
  • Establishes and maintains appropriate relationships with external thought leaders
  • Supports other projects in the Energy and Technology Research space, as and where needed.

Qualifications:

  • At least an honours degree or equivalent in a relevant discipline with postgraduate qualification preferred.

Experience & Technical Competencies:

  • 5-8 years of experience as an energy economist or analyst gained within government, consultancy, finance or large international commodities company, with extended exposure to forecasting and commodity analysis.
  • Experience building short and long run commodity price forecasts.
  • A superior working knowledge of carbon policy and markets.
  • A strong research network within the carbon and/or energy research community.
  • Advanced written, verbal and visual communication skills.
  • Advanced excel modelling skills.
  • Commercially-minded individual who can apply strategic thinking to solve complex business problems.

Languages:

  • Fluent English, both verbal and written
  • Spanish or an Asian language an advantage

