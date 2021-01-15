WCI compliance entities cut California carbon holdings as financials boost position

Published 21:31 on January 15, 2021 / Last updated at 21:53 on January 15, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Regulated entities unwound their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings for the fifth straight week as speculators bolstered their positions by roughly the same amount, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.