Biden administration unlikely to use carbon pricing to hit US climate goals -experts
Published 21:36 on January 15, 2021 / Last updated at 21:36 on January 15, 2021 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US / No Comments
US President-elect Joe Biden (D) is unlikely to prioritise a federal carbon pricing plan despite the Democrats now controlling the Senate, while the executive and legislative branches may work in tandem to advance other decarbonisation policy goals, a panel heard Friday.
