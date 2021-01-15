Americas > Biden administration unlikely to use carbon pricing to hit US climate goals -experts

Biden administration unlikely to use carbon pricing to hit US climate goals -experts

Published 21:36 on January 15, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:36 on January 15, 2021  /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, US  /  No Comments

US President-elect Joe Biden (D) is unlikely to prioritise a federal carbon pricing plan despite the Democrats now controlling the Senate, while the executive and legislative branches may work in tandem to advance other decarbonisation policy goals, a panel heard Friday.

