EU carbon border levy most effective if revenues ‘recycled’ into clean tech -report
Published 17:42 on January 15, 2021 / Last updated at 02:20 on January 16, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
A carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) will be most effective if the EU reinvests revenues into R&D for low-carbon technologies and clinches multilateral deals with trade partners, according to a report released this week.
