Carbon Taxes > EU carbon border levy most effective if revenues ‘recycled’ into clean tech -report

EU carbon border levy most effective if revenues ‘recycled’ into clean tech -report

Published 17:42 on January 15, 2021  /  Last updated at 02:20 on January 16, 2021  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

A carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) will be most effective if the EU reinvests revenues into R&D for low-carbon technologies and clinches multilateral deals with trade partners, according to a report released this week.

A carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) will be most effective if the EU reinvests revenues into R&D for low-carbon technologies and clinches multilateral deals with trade partners, according to a report released this week.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software