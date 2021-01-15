Two more RFS participants argue commodity trader failed to deliver biofuel credits
Published 19:12 on January 15, 2021 / Last updated at 19:12 on January 15, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
Two participants in the US Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) market have filed or sought to intervene in lawsuits that allege a Texas-based commodity shop violated contractual obligations to deliver biofuel credits (RINs), bringing the total number of involved parties to four.
