EU Market: EUAs plummet 5% as gas rout persists
Published 19:05 on January 15, 2021 / Last updated at 23:57 on January 15, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs dropped to below €32 on Friday, falling further amid continued losses to the energy complex and cancelling out gains since new year that had pushed carbon to record highs.
