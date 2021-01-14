Board Affairs Consultant, Green Climate Fund – Songdo, South Korea

Location: Korea (KOR), KR

Company: Green Climate Fund

Introduction

The Green Climate Fund (“GCF”) is a multilateral fund created to make a significant and ambitious contribution to the global efforts towards attaining the goals set by the international community to combat climate change.

GCF will contribute to the achievement of the ultimate objective of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). In the context of sustainable development, GCF will promote the paradigm shift towards low-emission and climate-resilient development pathways by providing support to developing countries to limit or reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and to adapt to the impacts of climate change, taking into account the needs of those developing countries particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. GCF is governed by a Board, composed of an equal representation of developed and developing countries. The Fund is operated by an independent Secretariat headed by an Executive Director.

The Fund seeks to recruit a Board Affairs Consultant to fill emergency work requirements under the Board affairs pillar, including support to the Board Co-Chairs, provide secretariat services to the Climate Policy Committee, supporting the drafting of policy documentation, i.e. the review of committees and panels, assist in the development of Board meeting agendas; support the update of the workplan of the Board; drafting materials for the Board Co-Chairs and the management of Board membership arrangements. The consultant will join GCF team at its headquarters in Songdo, Republic of Korea. The assignment is for an initial 120 days over a six-month period

Role

Under the overall guidance of the Secretary to the Board and Head of Governance Affairs and supervision of the Board Affairs Manager, the Consultant will assist the Office of Governance Affairs in a range of tasks under the Board line of work.

Duties and responsibilities

The Consultant will be responsible for but not limited to:

• Assists the Board Co-Chairs in the discharge of their functions under the guidance of the Secretary to the Board and the Board Affairs Manager

• Provides secretariat services to the Climate Policy Committee, in collaboration with other OGA colleagues, as needed.

• Drafts policy documentation in support of the Board Co-Chairs considering inputs from relevant areas, i.e. the review of policies and panels of the Board.

• Assists in the development of first draft of Board meeting agendas and updates the policy agenda in collaboration with PSU.

• Drafts the scripts and support materials that the Co-Chairs will use during the Board meetings.

• Administers matters related to Board membership arrangements, including Board membership term transitions.

• Process information to address requests and queries from Board members and their advisers

• Other as required by the supervisors.

Required experience and qualifications

• Masters level in climate policy, diplomacy, international relations, sustainable development, economics, law, or related fields;

• Four years of relevant work experience;

• Knowledge of the GCF and experience in supporting decision-making bodies is highly desirable;

• Experience in an international setting is an advantage;

• Strong competence and autonomy in the use of standard software programmes: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Access;

• Excellent writing skills;

• Fluency in English; knowledge of another United Nations language is an advantage.

Applications from women and citizens from developing countries are strongly encouraged.

Candidates of all nationalities are welcome to apply. However, the compensation and benefits package for this position will be determined on the basis of a local recruitment.

Please indicate your earliest availability to take up assignment, and notice-period required, if employed.

Closing date for applications is 27 January 2021 (KST). Applications submitted after the closing date may not be considered.

