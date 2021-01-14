Project Specialist II, International Climate Action, WRI – Washington DC

Job Summary



In this role, you will support a team of experts actively engaged in analysis and influence of the UNFCCC negotiation process, linkages between the Sustainable Development Goals and the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), and related projects. You will be responsible for budget management, grant compliance, managing contracts and sub agreements, facilitating outreach efforts, and organizing international workshops. Your additional duties will include communications support, reviewing and editing reports, and other appropriate duties as assigned. In addition to direct management of project finances and administration, you will advise International Climate Directors on overall program trends, risks, and solutions.

Program Overview

The International Climate Action (ICA) Initiative uses analysis, innovation and partnerships to achieve effective national policies and ambitious, equitable international climate action. ICA works to advance national and international cooperation on climate change and to catalyze ambitious, equitable action and implementation of the Paris Agreement. It serves as a nexus for international climate policy across WRI, drawing on the organization’s expertise on a wide range of issues including greenhouse gas reporting, adaptation, finance, energy, forests, cities, and water. ICA works on implementation of the Paris Agreement in order to meet its stated goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5, or even 2 degrees, Celsius. In addition to engaging around the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, the International Climate Action Initiative also addresses climate policies in other contexts, including international cooperative initiatives involving national governments, businesses and cities; broader development policy and linkages with climate policy; and key bilateral relationships between countries. WRI works across its international offices and with key stakeholders around the world to ensure that national and international action plans for the Paris Agreement are robust, ambitious and transparent.

This position is remote due to Covid-19, but you will be based at WRI’s office in Washington, DC once restrictions have lifted.

Job Responsibilities



Financial Management (25% time)

Regularly review, updates, and monitors all transactions, commitments, and revenue prospects for all team projects

Create, monitor and maintain project budgets including shared grants, cost-share, and other complex project financial arrangements

Develop regular cost and revenue forecasts reports and brief project managers

Monitor overall financial health of International Climate Action Initiative, and advise Directors on financial risks and potential mitigation strategies

Liaise with other ICA-related projects across WRI to coordinate on staffing, fundraising, and financial management

Assist project team in project closeout process including turnover documentation and financial reconciliation

Solicit, review and process invoices and other payments in compliance with WRI policy

Project Management (25% time)

Draft and process project commitment documentation (i.e., agreements, contracts, work authorizations, and purchase orders) for project manager and Director review and approval

Monitor program/project performance against established workplans and track outcomes for internal reporting

Support management of sub grants by reminding partners of deadlines, reviewing interim and final reports and ensuring partners submit all supporting documentation, and keeping records of all documents (reports, invoices, receipts etc.)

Support project closeouts, including final deliverables, knowledge management, financial reconciliation, and associated reports

Coordinate outreach efforts on behalf of projects

Manage up to 1 junior staff or intern

Grant Management (20% time)

Draft grant proposal budgets and assists in the collection & submission of formal proposals for all team fundraising efforts

Prepare and ensure timely submission of detailed financial reports to external funders in accordance with grant requirements, including any supplemental documentation, audit, or funder inquiries

Ensure team compliance with terms and conditions of complex grant and contract agreements

Maintain timely and accurate information on donor contacts and fundraising efforts, including management of regular updates to donor and grant management databases

Support proposal documentation and institutional knowledge management for all grants and proposals

Conference & Event Support (20% time)

Coordinate conference and event logistics for domestic and international workshops, including venue and catering, equipment or translators, travel and visa support for team

Coordinate event participant travel, accommodation, and any per diem support, including the proper documentation and compliance with any grant terms

Travel up to 2 weeks may be required but is not guaranteed. Average annual travel 0-5% time

Administration (10% time)

Coordinate team meetings and assist in team’s annual planning process and retreats

Coordinate recruitment and manage onboarding of new staff members and interns, as needed

Job Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required

Detail-oriented and highly organized with at least 2-3 years of hands-on experience, ideally within an international nonprofit organization

Strong computer skills and experience in Microsoft suite, database management, cloud- and web-based communications. Advanced Excel skills required

Ability to manage multiple priorities and work under pressure with tight deadlines. Flexible and capable of working with minimal direction and supervision

Excellent writing, editing, and oral communication skills

Commitment to WRI’s mission and values

US work authorization required.

Potential Salary: $53,000 – $68,000. Salary is commensurate with experience and other compensable factors.

How to Apply

Please submit a cover letter with resume. Applicants must apply through the WRI Careers portal to be considered.

WRI Overview

World Resources Institute (WRI) is an independent, nonprofit global research organization that turns big ideas into action at the nexus of environment, economic opportunity and human well-being. We are working to address seven critical challenges that the world must overcome this decade in order to secure a sustainable future for people and the planet: climate change, energy, food, forests, water, sustainable cities, and the ocean.

We are passionate. We value our diversity of interests, skills and backgrounds. We have a flexible work environment. And we share a common goal to catalyze change that will improve the lives of people. Our shared ideals are at the core of our approach. They include: integrity, innovation, urgency, independence and respect.

The foundation of our work is delivering high-quality research, data, maps and analysis to solve the world’s greatest environment and international development challenges, and improve people’s lives. We work with leaders in government, business and civil society to drive ambitious action and create change on the ground. Equally important, we bring together partners to develop breakthrough ideas and scale-up solutions for far-reaching, enduring impact.

We have been growing rapidly: our staff has doubled in size over the past 5 years and our operating budget is now $150 million. Founded in 1982, WRI has a global staff of 1,000+ people with work spanning 60 countries. We have offices in Africa, Brazil, China, Europe, India, Indonesia, Mexico and the United States as well as a growing presence in other countries and regions.

WRI is committed to advancing gender and social equity for human well-being in our mission and applies this principle to our organizational and programmatic practices.