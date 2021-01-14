Pennsylvania can implement RGGI regulation but should seek more stringent path, commenters say

Published 23:06 on January 14, 2021 / Last updated at 00:16 on January 15, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Pennsylvania holds the legal authority to join the RGGI cap-and-trade scheme, according to public comments, but regulators should take steps to increase the stringency of the programme to avoid adversely impacting the Northeast US carbon market and align with possible federal climate mandates.