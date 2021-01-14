EU Market: EUAs weaken as gas pullback continues
Published 18:47 on January 14, 2021 / Last updated at 18:49 on January 14, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUA prices recovered from an early drop below €33 on Thursday, finding buyers near a key technical support as gas prices continued their retreat from lofty highs seen earlier in the week.
