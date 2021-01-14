Gulf-based carbon standard targets issuance of 10 mln offsets in 2021
Published 22:52 on January 14, 2021 / Last updated at 00:21 on January 15, 2021 / Africa, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The first carbon credit standard in the Middle East aims to issue 10 million offsets this year from carbon-cutting projects, including units that other standards won’t touch.
The first carbon credit standard in the Middle East aims to issue 10 million offsets this year from carbon-cutting projects, including units that other standards won’t touch.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.