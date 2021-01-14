Policy Analyst (x2), NZ Ministry for Primary Industries – Wellington

Ma tau rourou, ma taku rourou, ka ora te iwi (with your contribution and my contribution the people will prosper)

Mō tō mātou rōpū – About our teams

The Climate Change On-Farm & Inventory team provides advice to the government on agricultural greenhouse gas emissions policy. We are part of a partnership called He Waka Eke Noa to reduce agricultural greenhouse gas emissions.

The Climate Change System team provides strategic policy advice on climate change issues and system responses in relation to primary industries to meet New Zealand’s climate change targets and transition to a low emissions economy. We also advise on the settings of the Emissions Trading Scheme relating to forestry and support New Zealand’s adaptation strategies.

Kōrero mō te tūranga – About the role

We have an opportunity for two passionate and talented Policy Analysts to join our Climate Change teams. We are looking for people who are keen to tackle some interesting policy issues while developing their skills and knowledge.

One role will involve working together with the primary sector, Māori, and government to equip farmers and growers with the knowledge and tools they need to reduce emissions, while continuing to sustainably produce quality food and fibre products. This work includes the development of a farm gate emissions pricing mechanism.

The other role will involve working across MPI and government agencies to support the development of New Zealand’s Emissions Reduction Plan and setting of sector-specific policies that help us reach our climate change targets.

You will get to work with a broad range of stakeholders and will be provided with fantastic development opportunities.

Knowledge of agriculture, climate/environmental science and the wider environmental, economic, social and cultural context in which the primary sector operates would be an advantage.

Ko te tangata mo tēnei tūranga? – Who are we looking for?

• Excellent analytical skills

• A background or understanding of the Treaty of Waitangi and te ao Māori

• Ability to provide clear, accurate, well-reasoned policy advice that is targeted to the audience

• Strong written and oral communication skills

• Ability to take ownership and action on challenges

• Strong interpersonal skills and the desire to make a positive contribution to the team

The location for these roles is Wellington. If you enjoy tackling issues, researching, developing proposals and providing advice you will be a great fit with this team.

Mō te Manatū Ahu Matua – About MPI

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is responsible for 'Growing and Protecting New Zealand'.

MPI has a focus on career pathways and we will work with you to help you grow.

Me pēhea te tuku tono – How to apply

Our team is collegial, supportive and hard working.

The Ministry for Primary Industries is committed to providing a working environment that embraces and values inclusion and diversity. We actively encourage applications from all backgrounds.