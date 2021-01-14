Senior Restoration and Carbon Ecologist, Corporate Carbon – Sydney

Reports to: Managing Director

Location: Sydney CBD preferable but other locations also possible

Hours: Full-time (40 hours per week)

What we offer:

• Opportunity to contribute to meeting Australia’s climate change targets and solving one of the most important problems of our time

• Small team environment in a highly innovative company experiencing strong growth

• Competitive salary package with flexible working arrangements available

• Significant on the job training and professional development

Job environment:

Corporate Carbon, incorporating the Corporate Carbon Group of Companies, is one of Australia’s largest multi sector carbon project developers. Corporate Carbon Advisory creates new solutions for carbon market participation from carbon abatement and sequestration project activities. Our involvement ensures emissions reductions and co-benefits for the environment, individuals and businesses.

Working with a range of stakeholders, we approach carbon activities with a proactive and innovative mindset. From carbon credit creation to sale, we enable our clients to monetise carbon abatement activities and secure viable returns in the Australian market.

Corporate Carbon is also a project owner and owns several properties on which it is undertaking vegetation projects.

Role:

Corporate Carbon Advisory is seeking a Senior Restoration and Carbon Ecologist to play a leading technical role in the expansion of its portfolio of re-vegetation projects.

The role provides a unique opportunity to manage the development and implementation of large scale restoration and carbon projects, mainly through human-induced regeneration and/or environmental plantings, to achieve combined outcomes of carbon sequestration and ecological co-benefits.

The role will best suit someone with a passion to tackle the problem of climate change, combined with the discipline to deliver commercial outcomes. Responsibilities include:

1. Identify and quantify opportunities to undertake new re-vegetation projects that are eligible under the Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) and that will deliver biodiversity and other ecological co-benefits.

2. Analyse, determine and apply the relevant ERF methodologies (e.g. human-induced regeneration / environmental plantings) and ecological co-benefit protocols (e.g. Accounting For Nature).

3. Lead stakeholder engagement with landholders, NGOs, indigenous groups, corporations, and local, state and federal governments.

4. Undertake detailed project design and modelling.

5. Design and oversee project monitoring and verification.

6. Prepare and submit project reports within compliant timelines and oversee associated audits.

7. Other project development and implementation activities and problem solving as directed.

The role will involve a combination of office-based and on-site field work involving some domestic travel, including to remote locations. As such a valid Australian drivers’ licence is required.

Qualifications and required skills:

Demonstrating an innovative and creative mindset that aligns with Corporate Carbon’s mission of creating new solutions for carbon market participation, you will bring the following qualifications, experience and skills:

• Tertiary qualification in ecology, forestry, botany, zoology, natural resource management or related field

• At least three years related work experience in an ecological restoration role

• Experience with the measurement and modelling of restoration projects

• GIS skills and experience at an intermediate level

• A strong commercial orientation, with the ability to identify opportunities and work as part of a team to turn them into commercial reality

• Ability to undertake numerical modelling in Microsoft Excel

• Effective communicator, both verbal and written

• Strong project and client relationship management skills and experience

• Self-starter and ability to work autonomously

• Australian Citizenship or the right to work within Australia

On the job learning:

We will provide you with detailed instruction and training on:

• The relevant ERF methodologies (human-induced regeneration, managed regrowth, avoided clearing, environmental plantings, reforestation, farm forestry and plantations)

• The practicalities of implementing ERF projects

• Carbon accounting and modelling (mainly using the FullCAM model)

To apply:

Applications may be submitted by email to info@corporatecarbon.com.au