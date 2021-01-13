US EPA to grant most 2019 Renewable Fuel Standard waivers -report
Published 22:30 on January 13, 2021 / Last updated at 22:30 on January 13, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
The US EPA will issue the majority of pending 2019 compliance waivers under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) in the final week of President Donald Trump’s tenure, according to a media report published Wednesday.
The US EPA will issue the majority of pending 2019 compliance waivers under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) in the final week of President Donald Trump’s tenure, according to a media report published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.