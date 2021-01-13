US EPA to grant most 2019 Renewable Fuel Standard waivers -report

Published 22:30 on January 13, 2021 / Last updated at 22:30 on January 13, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The US EPA will issue the majority of pending 2019 compliance waivers under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) in the final week of President Donald Trump’s tenure, according to a media report published Wednesday.