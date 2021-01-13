EU Climate Law talks likely sealed in March ahead of leaders’ summit
Published 17:37 on January 13, 2021 / Last updated at 22:27 on January 13, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU negotiators expect to reach a political agreement on the 27-nation bloc’s landmark Climate Law in March, ahead of a key European Council summit that will provide further guidance for future climate legislation, according to sources involved in the process.
