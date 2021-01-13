EMEA > EU Market: EUAs sink nearly 5% on gas pullback, technical breach

Published 18:15 on January 13, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:09 on January 13, 2021

EUAs slid below €34 on Wednesday for the first time in four sessions, continuing the retreat from Tuesday's record high amid a major pullback in gas prices and signs of a technical reversal in carbon, as data showed the influx of participants into the market continued last week.

