Analysts see upside potential for Australian carbon credits
Published 07:11 on January 13, 2021 / Last updated at 08:52 on January 13, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) prices in the secondary market are likely to tick up this year as pressure continues to mount on the government to tighten climate policy settings, analysts said Wednesday.
Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) prices in the secondary market are likely to tick up this year as pressure continues to mount on the government to tighten climate policy settings, analysts said Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.