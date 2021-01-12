Washington cap-and-trade bill targets phased approach starting in 2023

Published 21:32 on January 12, 2021 / Last updated at 00:37 on January 13, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Washington state legislators put forth a WCI-modelled carbon market bill this week as requested by Governor Jay Inslee (D), with the proposal aiming to enforce compliance obligations on power importers and natural gas suppliers several years after other sectors.