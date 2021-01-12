EMEA > EU Market: EUAs hit new record as gas prices spike on sudden cold snap

Published 21:23 on January 12, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:23 on January 12, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs jumped to a new all-time high above €35 on Tuesday as gas and other European energy prices spiked on a looming blast of colder weather.

