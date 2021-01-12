EU Market: EUAs hit new record as gas prices spike on sudden cold snap
Published 21:23 on January 12, 2021 / Last updated at 21:23 on January 12, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs jumped to a new all-time high above €35 on Tuesday as gas and other European energy prices spiked on a looming blast of colder weather.
EUAs jumped to a new all-time high above €35 on Tuesday as gas and other European energy prices spiked on a looming blast of colder weather.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.