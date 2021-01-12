Policy Adviser/Senior Policy Adviser, Energy & Climate Change, CBI – London

Salary – £31,500 or £36,995. Based on experience

Fixed Pay point in line with the CBI Policy Scheme.

Deadline – Friday 22nd January 2021.

Candidates should apply via the CBI portal with a covering and a C.V.

Role Summary

Based at our Cannon Place office, the CBI Infrastructure and Energy team works with businesses and government to help change policy to enable the delivery of critical infrastructure and the transition to a low-carbon economy– including energy, transport and housing – which underpins the UK economy and supports a more prosperous and sustainable society.

Reporting to the Head of Energy & Climate Change, the jobholder will be responsible for the CBI’s work on defined areas of energy policy including:

– Consulting with CBI members to develop policy positions that represent the business view on a wide range of energy issues relating to buildings, such as business and domestic energy efficiency and low-carbon heat

– Co-ordinating with colleagues in the Energy & Climate Change team to ensure consistency and coherence in our messages to government and businesses

– Working with civil servants to shape energy policy to support the objectives of UK businesses

– Developing a compelling offer on energy policy to encourage more businesses to join the CBI

– Providing CBI members with political and policy insight and intelligence so they can make more informed commercial decisions

At a time of unprecedented political and economic change, the role offers a unique opportunity to be at the heart of the CBI’s team dedicated to tackling climate change and delivering on the UK’s net-zero emissions target.

This is a crucial topic for UK businesses and you will have the chance to bring your own policy knowledge and enthusiasm for driving change in an environment where you can develop your skills and make a real impact on government policy and business behaviour.

Key Responsibilities

Developing the CBI’s energy policy positions, both new and existing, including:

Demonstrating a strong grasp of the some of the key policy challenges facing the decarbonisation of buildings, such as energy efficiency standards and support schemes, like the Green Homes Grant; progressing the development of low-carbon heat solutions, such as heat pumps and hydrogen boilers, and how these challenges relate to decarbonisation pathways in other sectors.

Working with CBI members to continually develop policy positions, including managing competing business and commercial interests to produce policy positions with broad support

Working on discrete projects (e.g. policy briefs, reports, consultation responses), using project management skills to track progress, manage risk and measure success

Working with colleagues in the CBI’s regional offices to extend the CBI’s energy work regionally

Drafting and presenting papers for the CEO-level Energy & Climate Change Board and the Energy & Climate Change Committee.

Drafting internal briefings for senior meetings, demonstrating awareness of political context

Building strong internal and external relationships, including:

Acting as a first point of contact within the CBI for members, staff, and other stakeholders on relevant energy policy, including advising your line manager and director

Meeting regularly with officials in key government departments, including the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and HM Treasury

Proactively working with colleagues across the directorate and other teams to fully exploit synergies with other policy areas, as well as commercial, membership and media opportunities

Knowledge & Experience

What an individual must know or understand to be able to fulfil the role’s requirements

Knowledge of the policymaking process in UK government

Demonstrable interest in politics and public policy

Good understanding of and enthusiasm for energy policy and climate change advocacy. At least experience of these policy areas is required, and the seniority of appointment will be dependent on experience

Familiarity with the workings of business and commercial pressures

Role specific skills

The practical actions required to be able to fulfil the role’s requirements

Strong research and analytical skills – including quickly picking up new issues and concepts, crafting solutions and advising senior colleagues.

– including quickly picking up new issues and concepts, crafting solutions and advising senior colleagues. Excellent oral and written communication – including the ability to communicate to a wide range of stakeholders and audiences.

– including the ability to communicate to a wide range of stakeholders and audiences. Influencing skills – including the ability to persuade policy makers of the benefits of working together with business to achieve joint aims.

– including the ability to persuade policy makers of the benefits of working together with business to achieve joint aims. Good stakeholder management and interpersonal skills – including the ability to manage relationships with external stakeholders to maintain member satisfaction, and internal stakeholders to effectively co-ordinate the CBI’s wide range of Brexit work.

– including the ability to manage relationships with external stakeholders to maintain member satisfaction, and internal stakeholders to effectively co-ordinate the CBI’s wide range of Brexit work. Organisational skills – including overseeing complicated projects with multiple moving parts in a shifting external environment.

– including overseeing complicated projects with multiple moving parts in a shifting external environment. High personal efficiency/productivity and flexibility, with the ability to work well in a team – including the ability to work in a fast-paced, pressured environment.

Diversity & Inclusion

At the CBI, we are committed to attracting diverse talent that represents the society we live in.

We encourage applications from all regardless of age, sexuality, socio-economic background, disability, ethnicity, gender, religion, or beliefs. We are committed to building a culture of belonging and inclusion and this is reflected in our policies, practices, and internal employee-led networks and supported by our executive leadership team.

We are a family friendly organisation and we encourage flexible working as we want our employees to achieve a healthy work-life balance. Currently our employees are working flexibly (formally and informally) and remotely due to COVID-19, but we offer the opportunity to work in our offices in line with government guidance if somebody should need to.

Our employee-led networks are: BAME, LGBT, Women’s and Working Families and we have qualified Mental Health First Aiders who support our employees in having good mental health.

APPLY HERE