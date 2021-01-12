Team Leader, Climate Intelligence Unit, Macquarie – Edinburgh/London

Macquarie is already a global leader in driving the global energy transition and advancing activity to mitigate and adapt to climate change. Our work is focused on developing and managing renewable energy projects, adapting infrastructure for climate resilience and helping our clients on their decarbonisation pathways. We are increasingly building a global leadership presence in these areas and have been engaged in a range of global initiatives such as CFLI, GCA, SMI and the Taskforce on Voluntary Carbon Offsets. Our senior leaders are sought after to support global initiatives and share their insights at high profile events.

As part of our continued efforts to lead the transition to a low carbon, sustainable global economy, an exciting opportunity has arisen for an experienced subject matter expert to help build and lead a new Climate Intelligence Unit for Macquarie Group, which will provide central resource to support businesses, functions and colleagues with actionable intelligence on climate science, markets, policy and competitors.

You will lead a small team, and work with colleagues across the Group, to ensure that the relevant colleagues are well briefed on market developments and produce compelling and differentiated thought leadership for clients and wider stakeholders. You will be required to positively engage in strategic policy discussions and support senior leaders, in external engagement with their cross-Group initiatives and events.

To be successful in this role, you will be a broad-based subject matter expert ideally with 8-10 years’ experience within the climate, energy or corporate research space, with a strong commercial edge who can produce high quality content and understands how to bring value to client-facing teams. You will possess excellent stakeholder management (internal and external), research analysis and presentation skills with the ability to communicate effectively with a wide range of audiences. You will have strong experience in building and/or leading a high quality team of subject matter experts in the green energy transition.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie is a global financial services group operating in 31 markets in asset management, retail and business banking, wealth management, leasing and asset financing, market access, commodity trading, renewables development, investment banking and principal investment.

The diversity of our operations, combined with a strong capital position and robust risk management framework, has contributed to our 51-year record of unbroken profitability.

Our commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

Macquarie understands the importance of diversity and inclusion – our long history of success has come from being different. At Macquarie we value the innovation and creativity that diversity of thought brings. The one thing we all have in common is our focus on high performance. If you’re capable, motivated and can deliver, we want you on our team.

Macquarie is an equal opportunities employer and does not discriminate on the grounds of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, gender identity, marriage, civil partnership, pregnancy, maternity, race (including colour and ethnic or national origins), religion or belief.

We recognise that flexibility comes in a variety of forms. Talk to us about what flexibility you need.

About Macquarie

A career at Macquarie means you’ll have the opportunity to develop and utilise new skills, explore interesting fields and do challenging work that will impact the lives of people around the world—whether it’s accelerating the green energy transition, helping sustain global food supplies, financing social housing projects or investing in essential infrastructure. At Macquarie, we’re empowering people to innovate and invest for a better future.

Our size and international presence means your work can take you anywhere—across business groups, disciplines, sectors and borders. With 16,300+ employees and offices in 31 markets around the world, we’re a truly global organisation.

You’ll be supported by a diverse team where the unique perspectives, ideas and experiences that all of our people bring are valued. You’ll be empowered to address unmet needs in our communities whilst advising and investing alongside our clients and partners. Working with us, you’ll have the opportunity to make a difference.

Macquarie is a global financial group providing clients with asset management, retail and business banking, wealth management, leasing and asset financing, market access, commodity trading, renewables development, investment banking and principal investment.

Find out more at www.macquarie.com/careers

Job no: FMG-955787

Work type: Full time

Location: Edinburgh, London

Category: Mid-senior, Data & Analytics, Investor Relations, Research, Renewable energy, Green Investment Group

Group: Financial Management Group

Division: Corporate Affairs

Recruiter: Ravi Dass

Opening Date: 11/1/2021

APPLY HERE