Forestry Program Officer, American Carbon Registry – Arlington, Virginia/Remote Working

Position Title: Forestry Program Officer

location: Arlington VA, remote working locations will be considered

BUSINESS UNIT: American Carbon Registry

REPORTS TO: Director of Forestry, American Carbon Registry

POSITION SUMMARY

The Forestry Program Officer is an important technical role within the American Carbon Registry (ACR), providing support to the Director of Forestry, and other members of ACR staff on all aspects of registry management, including, but not limited to reviewing project listing applications, data reporting and verification documents; formulating responses to technical questions raised by project developers and verification bodies; supporting business development and outreach activities; and helping to coordinate the development and/or approval of new quantification methodologies.

The process of answering client questions, project listing, overseeing verification, and issuance of credits in both the California compliance market and the voluntary carbon market is a dominant component of our registry activities. Significant activity also continues in the development and modification of carbon quantification methodologies, which requires significant technical understanding of carbon accounting, sampling and measurement approaches. ACR prides itself on providing technical knowledge and responsive customer service to all our clients. The Forestry Program Officer will have (or quickly obtain) a detailed understanding of the California cap-and-trade regulation and the US Forests Compliance Offset Protocol, the ACR Standard and associated forestry methodologies. The incumbent will provide support to ensure that projects move through the Registry process efficiently, while ensuring compliance and technical rigor and quality.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Review and provide substantive feedback on documents for listing, verification and registration of forest projects in both ACR and ARB programs.

Interact regularly on a technical level with ARB, with other relevant regulatory bodies and with clients to address issues that arise through the project development and verification process.

Develop technical analyses, presentations, outreach materials, and reports to support the work of the Director of Forestry or other senior ACR staff.

Track and understand technical guidance from the Air Resources Board related to the US Forests Compliance Offset Protocol and the Cap and Trade Regulation affecting Registry processes.

Coordinate new offset methodology approval including review, technical support, assisting with identifying and coordinating technical peer reviewers, setting up meetings, and providing meeting notes.

Represent ACR at various meetings with clients, regulatory agencies and others organizations.

Provide assistance and background information for responses to general new business inquiries.

OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES

Assist with contracting, mobilizing and monitoring short term consultants and peer reviewers.

Liaise with other Winrock divisions for new business development and coordination of jointly implemented activities.

Provide support to proposal preparation including researching and gathering background information and helping write and prepare quality, targeted and accurate proposals.

QUALIFICATIONS AND BACKGROUND

Education: Bachelor or advanced degree in Forestry, Natural Resources Management or related field.

Experience: The candidate must have at least 5 years of experience working with projects in the US and/or international carbon market or related environmental markets including forestry, ecosystems, and sustainability. The candidate must have familiarity with fundamental greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting principles, including verification and auditing standards and procedures of GHG quantification and reporting.

Skills:

Demonstrated skills in, or relevant to, GHG accounting in the California compliance and voluntary forest carbon markets.

Experience with ArcGIS

Understanding of basic forest mensuration and modeling techniques, and silviculture.

Ability to manage project operations and workflow effectively, to track and meet deadlines for multiple tasks.

Strong interpersonal skills, impeccable integrity and trustworthiness, sense of humor, and diplomatic approach to problem solving.

Ability to consistently interact with others in a professional, courteous, and tactful manner, maintain a positive attitude and good working relationships, and work effectively in a team setting.

Ability to work independently for timely completion of quality deliverables.

Strong technical, analytical and statistical skills.

Strong speaking, presentation and written communication skills.

Fluency in spoken and written English is required. Fluency in one or more additional languages is an asset

Other: Must be available to travel domestically for short-term assignments. Commitment to Winrock’s mission and interest in market-based approaches to reducing greenhouse gas emissions required. Candidate must be comfortable working in a flexible, high-paced environment and able to work well in teams and also independently.

APPLY: Please send resume / CV to ACR@winrock.org with “Forestry Program Officer” in the title line.

Winrock is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to providing equal employment opportunity for all people and value diversity and inclusiveness. All qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to perceived or actual race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, physical or mental disability, medical condition, family care status, or any other basis protected by law.