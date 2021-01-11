Program Officer, American Carbon Registry – Arlington, Virginia/Remote Working

POSITION DESCRIPTION

Position Title: Program Officer, American Carbon Registry

location: Arlington VA; telecommuter

BUSINESS UNIT: American Carbon Registry (ACR)

REPORTS TO: ACR Senior Program Officer

GENERAL

The nonprofit American Carbon Registry, (ACR), an enterprise of Winrock International, is a leading carbon offset program recognized for its strong standards for environmental integrity and quest to innovate. Founded in 1996, ACR has over two decades of unparalleled experience in development of rigorous, science-based carbon offset standards and methodologies as well as operational experience in the oversight of high-quality offset project listing, verification, registration, offset issuance, serialization and on-line retirement reporting.

ACR is an ARB approved Offset Project Registry (OPR) for the California cap-and-trade program. The process of providing the highest-quality client service – being responsive, accurate and helping to solve problems, has become the hallmark of ACR’s success in the California regulated carbon market and led to a majority market share of all ARBOCs. ACR has also been approved by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to supply credits to airlines under the CORSIA and is positioning itself for a role in new compliance offset markets in other U.S. states and under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Program Officer is a technical role within the American Carbon Registry (ACR), contributing to all aspects of ACR services, including, but not limited to ensuring the highest level of quality for all ACR-registered projects and related offset credits issued by ACR. The Program Officer will have understanding of a range of carbon offset methodologies (ODS destruction, mine methane capture, livestock, landfill gas), and GHG quantification and verification requirements to ensure that projects move through the Registry process efficiently, while ensuring ACR/regulatory compliance and technical rigor and quality.

The Program Officer will review and approve offset project listing applications, data reporting and verification documents; constructively engage with ARB, ICAO and other regulatory agencies, project developer clients and verification bodies to formulate responses to technical issues; and engage with relevant state agencies, clients and other market stakeholders. The Program Officer will also contribute to the development and approval of innovative ACR GHG emissions reduction quantification methodologies and verification strategies for carbon markets.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Accurate and timely review and approval of documents for listing, verification and registration of California compliance projects including ODS, Livestock, Mine Methane Capture as well as new protocols as approved by ARB as applicable, following ARB technical protocol requirement and all regulatory requirements under AB32.

Accurate and timely review of documents for listing, certification and registration under the ACR offset program, including offsets eligible for other compliance as well as the voluntary market, in a variety of sectors with emphasis on industrial sectors (ODS, landfill gas, fuel switching).

Track and understand technical guidance from the Air Resources Board related to the approved Compliance Offset Protocols and the Cap and Trade t types as needed.Regulation affecting Registry processes.

Collaborate in standards and/or methodology development and approval including drafting standards and verification requirements, overseeing technical review with experts, managing the stakeholder consultation and scientific peer review process and resolving technical and policy issues for publication.

Represent ACR in meetings with clients, regulatory agencies and other organizations.

Develop technical analyses, presentations, outreach materials to support ACR operation and business development.

QUALIFICATIONS AND BACKGROUND

Education: Advanced degree in Environmental Science, Physical Sciences, Natural Sciences, GHG Accounting, Engineering, or related field.

Experience: At least 5 years of business experience with a preference for some years of direct experience working with projects in the carbon, ecosystem, sustainability or other environmental markets.

Skills:

Deep expertise in fundamental greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting principles, including verification and auditing standards and procedures of GHG quantification and reporting.

Understanding of carbon crediting methods preferred. ARB certification in Verification and in offset protocols including ODS Destruction, Livestock, Mine Methane Capture strongly desired, but not required.

Strong technical, analytical and statistical skills and a willingness to learn on the job.

Demonstrated project management ability including tracking and meeting deadlines, budgeting and reporting for multiple activities and clients.

Ability to work independently, to manage work flow effectively and to track and meet deadlines for multiple tasks.

Ability to consistently interact with others in a professional, courteous, and tactful manner, maintain a positive attitude, and work effectively in a team setting.

Demonstration of high level of client service including thorough and timely responses to client and partner enquiries.

Excellent interpersonal skills, impeccable integrity and trustworthiness, sense of humor, and diplomatic approach to problem solving.

Strong speaking, presentation and written communication skills.

Fluency in spoken and written English is required.

Other: Must be available to travel domestically for short-term assignments. Commitment to Winrock’s mission and interest in market-based approaches to reducing greenhouse gas emissions required. Candidate must be comfortable working in a flexible, high-paced environment and able to work well in teams and also independently.

APPLY: Please send resume / CV to ACR@winrock.org with “Program Officer” in the title line.