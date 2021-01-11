RGGI increases carbon allowance allocations in first post-2020 distribution report
Published 21:12 on January 11, 2021 / Last updated at 01:47 on January 12, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
RGGI has set aside slightly more allowances for free allocations in 2021, with an estimated 91 million carbon permits earmarked for quarterly auctions this year, according to data from the Northeast US carbon market.
