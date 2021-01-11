IEA promises net zero global energy roadmap, warns of post-pandemic GHG rebound
Published 19:26 on January 11, 2021 / Last updated at 01:09 on January 12, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International / No Comments
The IEA plans to publish a roadmap for how the global energy sector can reach net zero emissions by 2050, it announced Monday, while flagging that GHGs were set to rebound from pandemic-induced drops seen this year.
The IEA plans to publish a roadmap for how the global energy sector can reach net zero emissions by 2050, it announced Monday, while flagging that GHGs were set to rebound from pandemic-induced drops seen this year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.