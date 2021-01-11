RGGI expected to announce programme review schedule soon, sources say

Published 19:00 on January 11, 2021 / Last updated at 01:17 on January 12, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Northeast US RGGI cap-and-trade scheme is expected to make a formal announcement soon about its upcoming programme review, kicking off the process to make further revisions to the power sector carbon market, regulatory sources told Carbon Pulse.