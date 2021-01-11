US energy companies sue commodity trader over unfilled RFS credits

Published 20:47 on January 11, 2021

Two obligated parties under the US Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) have filed separate lawsuits against a Texas-based commodity shop for failing to deliver biofuel credits (RINs) in fulfilment of contractual obligations.