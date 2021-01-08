UK government reshuffles climate ministers with an eye on COP26 summit
Published 18:36 on January 8, 2021 / Last updated at 21:08 on January 8, 2021 / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS / No Comments
The UK government shuffled its climate ministers on Friday, with Business Secretary Alok Sharma stepping down from that post to focus full time on his role as president of the upcoming UN climate summit.
