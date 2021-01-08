Climate Talks > UK government reshuffles climate ministers with an eye on COP26 summit

UK government reshuffles climate ministers with an eye on COP26 summit

Published 18:36 on January 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:08 on January 8, 2021  /  Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS  /  No Comments

The UK government shuffled its climate ministers on Friday, with Business Secretary Alok Sharma stepping down from that post to focus full time on his role as president of the upcoming UN climate summit.

