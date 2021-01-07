California emitters shift compliance instruments in Q4 ahead of carbon market deadline, data shows
Published 23:47 on January 7, 2021 / Last updated at 23:47 on January 7, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
WCI regulated entities shifted carbon allowances and offsets into compliance accounts during Q4 2020 ahead of California’s interim cap-and-trade true-up deadline, while the state moved nearly 23 million allowances into Allowance Price Containment Reserve (APCR) tiers, according to data published Thursday.
WCI regulated entities shifted carbon allowances and offsets into compliance accounts during Q4 2020 ahead of California’s interim cap-and-trade true-up deadline, while the state moved nearly 23 million allowances into Allowance Price Containment Reserve (APCR) tiers, according to data published Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.