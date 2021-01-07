Carbon Analyst, Gazprom Marketing & Trading – London

GAZPROM Germania GmbH is a subsidiary of the world’s largest natural gas producer, Gazprom. Since its establishment in 1990, GAZPROM Germania has developed into an internationally operating group of 44 companies in 15 countries in Europe and Asia. Its main business activities include the storage and trading of natural gas. It employs approximately 1,800 employees, around 200 of whom work at its Berlin headquarters. Together with its strategic partners, GAZPROM Germania Group helps ensure a reliable, environmentally-friendly, and sustainable energy supply for Europe.

Gazprom Marketing & Trading (GM&T) is an integral part of the GAZPROM Germania Group. Headquartered in London, GM&T operates to provide a global marketing reach, round the clock operational coverage and excellent customer service. Established in 1999, GM&T has grown from a single office in London into a truly global organisation, with around 1000 employees worldwide. With offices in Europe, Asia and the USA, GM&T trades energy commodities including gas, power, oil, LPG, helium, emissions, LNG and FX.

Our culture is defined by our people. Through living our values every day we continue to create a culture that enables us all to succeed. We work as one team with our customers, our parent company and each other in order to understand each other’s needs. With an unstoppable passion for excellence, growth and learning, we’re committed to creating an environment that fosters the development of knowledge, skills and experience, so that our people can thrive and prosper in their careers with us. We believe that we have the best team in the industry which makes us a trusted partner across international capital and energy markets. Our diverse employee base, with a wealth of expertise, knowledge and experience makes GM&T a truly exciting place to work. We encourage new ideas and initiatives as innovative thinking is central to how we do business. Most importantly, we are a growing and developing business where inspired individuals can make a difference and help shape our future.

Role objectives

To support the expansion of the Environmental Markets side of the business, this position is responsible for supporting the development and management of Environmental market analysis activities for the Gazprom Marketing & Trading (GM&T) business in London. The role will be directly reporting into the Head of Fundamentals and Analytics.

The role will primarily be working with the Environmental Markets team as it develops as a separate business unit, and as part of the wider Fundamentals & Analytics group supporting all GM&T trading & business development activities. The successful candidate will have an important part to play in producing high quality analytics, targeted directly at producing commercial recommendations which add value to the trading bottom line.

Duties & Responsibilities

Build and develop our fundamental analysis to support the full value chain of Environmental products, supporting upstream and downstream origination targets as well as expansion of our existing trading on the EU ETS and potential expansion into new markets (e.g. Korea/California) and voluntary carbon offsets globally.

Track the development of the European and global development of hydrogen build usage and market development.

Design and develop decision-supporting analysis, tools and models that support profitable trading/origination including an EUETS S&D model

Enhance and build the team by sharing new information and tools

Collaborate with other analytical teams within front office to generate consistent cross commodity analytics and forecasts(and ensuring best practice is maintained).

Skills & Competencies

Independent thinker; creative in finding alternative solutions

Diligent, responsible and reliable

Practical and pragmatic in approach

Must have highly-developed attention to detail

Proactive approach to delivering results; able to deal with conflict and field critical questioning

Able to build collaboration within the team and across the business

Ability to apply the right level of approximation and estimation in order to deliver results within the required timeline

Strong desire and ability to learn new skills

Excellent IT and data analysis skills

Fluency in written and spoken English is essential

Experience



Proven current experience in analysing Environmental Products (for example EUA’s/CER’s/UER’s/VCUs etc) and understanding of the drivers of the EU ETS.

Detailed understanding of the regulation supporting the development of the Environmental Products and the impact these have on the forward evolution of the markets.

Able to demonstrate working knowledge of developing supply/demand outlooks and other analytical experience.

Experience of working in a trading environment

Understanding of statistics and modelling is highly regarded

Experience of using SQL/Tableau to develop analysis is highly desirable

Education

A degree in a numerate subject preferred or equivalent experience

Should demonstrate commitment to continued learning

