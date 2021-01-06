Former Romanian minister accused of bribery involving EU carbon allowances
Published 21:27 on January 6, 2021 / Last updated at 21:52 on January 6, 2021 / Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Romania's president has requested a criminal investigation be launched against a former environment minister accused of bribery and instigating embezzlement, in a case involving the exchange of free EU carbon allowances for metal products.
