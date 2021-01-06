EMEA > EU Market: EUAs lift back above €33 as US Senate vote lifts markets

EU Market: EUAs lift back above €33 as US Senate vote lifts markets

Published 19:51 on January 6, 2021

EUAs jumped back above €33 on Wednesday, defying weaker energy prices in a late surge coinciding with wider markets rising in anticipation that Democrats would gain control of the US senate.

