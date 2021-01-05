Massachusetts sells out first 2021 GWSA carbon auction as allowance prices slump

Published 19:14 on January 5, 2021 / Last updated at 19:14 on January 5, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Massachusetts sold all 1.6 million allowances for its in-state Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) cap-and-trade programme last month, with permit prices in the power sector scheme continuing to slide downward, according to an auction report.