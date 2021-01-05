Senior/Policy Advisors (x2), COP26 Energy Transition, E3G – London

Two Roles: Senior / Policy Advisors, Cop26 Energy Transition, London

These posts based in E3G’s London office will work closely with the UK Presidency of COP26 to accelerate the global energy transition.

Background

E3G is an independent European climate change think tank with a global outlook.

We are world leading strategists on the political economy of climate change, dedicated to achieving a safe climate for all.

We work on the frontier of the climate landscape tackling the barriers and advancing the solutions to a safe climate. Our goal is to translate climate politics, economics and policies into action.

As E3G transforms to meet the challenges ahead, we are growing and looking for brilliant people to join our dedicated and dynamic team of experts. Come and be part of making the necessary possible.

E3G is consistently ranked as one of the top-ten most influential environmental think tank’s in the world by the University of Pennsylvania’s Global Go To Think Tank Index.

E3G offers a dynamic and fast paced working environment that will value your insight, initiative and collaboration wherever you are in the organisation.

E3G values diversity and welcomes applications from all suitably qualified candidates regardless of age, gender, race, disability, sexual orientation, religion or ethnic background.

The Role



E3G is looking to recruit two roles to support the UK COP26 Presidency Energy Transition Council. The roles will also provide practical support and expertise to E3G’s broader efforts on energy transition, working with governments, civil society, philanthropy, and the private sector.

Key Responsibilities



The split of responsibilities between these two roles will be determined by the experience and skillset of the best candidates. Both roles will need energy transition expertise. The Senior Policy Advisor role will likely lead on relationships with governments. The Policy Advisor role will likely lead on project management. The combined responsibilities and person specifications are as follows:

Support E3G’s independent thought-leadership, outreach and strategic positioning on the energy transition, providing strategic advice to support the COP26 Energy Transition Council (ETC). Work across E3G teams to provide joined-up insight and advice into COP26 ETC and wider energy transition stakeholders. Contribute to the development, functioning and ambition-raising of the COP26 Energy Transition Council as a vehicle for delivering high-level leadership and mobilising greater support to developing countries for energy transition, working closely with colleagues in UK government and other partner organisations. Provide Secretariat-style support to assist coordination of donor governments to increase the efficacy of their joint diplomacy and assistance on energy transition, leveraging their diplomatic and funding interventions to support target countries and mobilizing finance at scale into priority countries through IFIs. This effort will include supporting donor government cooperation on technical assistance, funding for clean energy investment, and diplomatic outreach, working across ETC, Bonn Group, PPCA etc. Engage international stakeholders on the growing momentum behind the transition from coal to clean energy, identifying opportunities for accelerated action ahead of COP26. International travel may be required from time to time.



Person Specification



Excellent understanding of energy transition issues from both a technical and geopolitical context, and strategic vision on levers and policies required to affect change; Strong personal networks in the energy/climate space at expert, diplomatic, NGO, industry and/or governmental level; Strong understanding of the international political, development and financial architecture through which energy transition progress will be achieved; Experience in working with diverse international stakeholders, including NGOs and governments, to build a common platform, strategic approach or campaign; Ability to identify, develop and drive forward key outputs that contribute to the high-level strategy; Excellent organisational and/or project management skills, including experience of setting up and/or running a secretariat, organising events and campaigns (virtual and real); Degree in relevant discipline (e.g., geography, economics, politics, environmental science); Senior Policy Advisor: Relevant professional experience and a track record of activity in international climate policy, broader foreign policy, or a related field. Policy Advisor: Relevant professional experience and a track record of activity in international climate policy, broader foreign policy, or a related field.



Applications



Please email your application in English via the button below.

The deadline for applications is 10 January 2021.



Please submit a single application document in one (1) file only containing:



A CV of maximum two pages A cover letter of no more than one page outlining why you are applying for this role.



When you submit your application, please ensure you include your name and the name of the job you are applying for in both your email title and the name of the document submitted.

E3G is growing and we have a number of openings coming up. We welcome applications for multiple roles from suitable candidates. Where you wish to apply for more than one currently open role, you may submit a single application covering more than role provided you identify the roles you are applying for in your email and in your application document.

This role is based out of E3G’s London office. Work is currently home based for all staff. Going forward, E3G expects to operate a balanced office/home based working approach and is open to exploring optimal working arrangements with the successful candidate.

Salary will be competitive in the sector. E3G offers a flexible approach to working life with a generous holiday package of 25 days plus a competitive pension contribution of 7.5% as well as excellent development and learning opportunities.

This post is offered initially for a term of 1 year (subject to a probationary period) but with an expectation of a continuing post.

Applicants must have the right to work in the UK in line with rules applicable from 2021.

We will not be able to reply to every applicant. If you have not heard from us within two weeks of the closing date, we will not be shortlisting you on this occasion.

APPLY HERE