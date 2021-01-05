Americas > RFS Market: RIN prices trend toward $1 mark and set new three-year high

RFS Market: RIN prices trend toward $1 mark and set new three-year high

Published 16:34 on January 5, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:21 on January 5, 2021  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) set a fresh three-year high this week on a lack of sellers and as a federal administration under President-elect Joe Biden (D) gets set to take office later this month.

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) set a fresh three-year high this week on a lack of sellers and as a federal administration under President-elect Joe Biden (D) gets set to take office later this month.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software