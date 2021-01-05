RFS Market: RIN prices trend toward $1 mark and set new three-year high

Published 16:34 on January 5, 2021 / Last updated at 18:21 on January 5, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) set a fresh three-year high this week on a lack of sellers and as a federal administration under President-elect Joe Biden (D) gets set to take office later this month.