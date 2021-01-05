RGGI Q1 auction volume skyrockets with Virginia linkage

Published 16:14 on January 5, 2021

The Northeast US RGGI carbon market will offer 23.5 million allowances at its March auction with the inclusion of Virginia this year, while the quarterly sale will also include the supply-curbing Emissions Containment Reserve (ECR) for the first time.