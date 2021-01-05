Virginia activates 27 compliance accounts as it joins RGGI
Published 14:51 on January 5, 2021 / Last updated at 17:49 on January 5, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Virginia opened RGGI compliance accounts for regulated parties this week as the state entered the regional power sector cap-and-trade programme on Jan. 1, according CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) data.
Virginia opened RGGI compliance accounts for regulated parties this week as the state entered the regional power sector cap-and-trade programme on Jan. 1, according CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) data.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.