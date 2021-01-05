Virginia activates 27 compliance accounts as it joins RGGI

Published 14:51 on January 5, 2021 / Last updated at 17:49 on January 5, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Virginia opened RGGI compliance accounts for regulated parties this week as the state entered the regional power sector cap-and-trade programme on Jan. 1, according CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) data.