ART programme approves five Central and South American jurisdictional REDD concepts
Published 17:51 on January 4, 2021 / Last updated at 17:55 on January 4, 2021 / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, International, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) on Thursday announced it has approved the first five submissions for jurisdictional deforestation reduction programmes that may generate carbon credits for use in international emissions trade.
The Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) on Thursday announced it has approved the first five submissions for jurisdictional deforestation reduction programmes that may generate carbon credits for use in international emissions trade.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.