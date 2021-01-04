EU Market: EUAs set new record above €34 as cold snap bites
Published 14:08 on January 4, 2021 / Last updated at 05:03 on January 5, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs hit a new all-time high on Monday as cold weather prospects lifted the energy complex and allowance supply curbs continue to drive bullish sentiment, while data showed a significant 10-20% drop in investors and other financial market participants to end 2020.
