EU Market: EUAs set new record above €34 as cold snap bites

Published 14:08 on January 4, 2021  /  Last updated at 05:03 on January 5, 2021

EUAs hit a new all-time high on Monday as cold weather prospects lifted the energy complex and allowance supply curbs continue to drive bullish sentiment, while data showed a significant 10-20% drop in investors and other financial market participants to end 2020.

