South Korea releases 2021 carbon auction schedule
Published 02:53 on December 31, 2020 / Last updated at 08:29 on December 31, 2020 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea will auction more than 18 million CO2 allowances in 2021, with monthly volumes rising in the second half of the year as tighter regulations for the third phase of the emissions trading scheme kick in, the annual auctioning schedule shows.
