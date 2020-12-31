South Korea sets out plans to cut coal consumption, energy sector CO2 emissions
Published 02:37 on December 31, 2020 / Last updated at 08:23 on December 31, 2020 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea wants the share of coal in the nation’s energy mix to fall by a quarter over the next 14 years, but an increase in LNG consumption means the power sector’s 2030 emissions reduction target is less ambitious than its goal for the overall economy.
South Korea wants the share of coal in the nation’s energy mix to fall by a quarter over the next 14 years, but an increase in LNG consumption means the power sector’s 2030 emissions reduction target is less ambitious than its goal for the overall economy.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.