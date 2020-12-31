South Korea sets out plans to cut coal consumption, energy sector CO2 emissions

Published 02:37 on December 31, 2020 / Last updated at 08:23 on December 31, 2020 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments

South Korea wants the share of coal in the nation’s energy mix to fall by a quarter over the next 14 years, but an increase in LNG consumption means the power sector’s 2030 emissions reduction target is less ambitious than its goal for the overall economy.