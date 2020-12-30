Germany releases preliminary ‘ranking’ of coal plants at risk of forced closure
Published 16:36 on December 30, 2020 / Last updated at 16:36 on December 30, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Germany's federal regulator Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA) on Wednesday published a list of 25 GW worth of hard coal and lignite plants that will serve as a final ranking of plants at risk of forced shutdown if upcoming closure tenders are undersubscribed.
