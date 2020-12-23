All we want for Christmas: Analysts’ reform wishlists for the EU carbon market’s Market Stability Reserve

With the holiday season upon us and the EU ETS’ Market Stability Reserve set to be reviewed by lawmakers in the new year, analysts have weighed in as to what’s naughty and what’s nice about the carbon market’s vital supply management mechanism, and what about it might change in the future.